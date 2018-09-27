Thalia is back with her latest music video! The 47-year-old pop star premiered the visuals for her latest single Lento ft. Gente de Zona on Thursday, September 27. Ahead of the video’s premiere on Univision’s El Gordo y La Flaca, the songstress took to her Instagram to alert her fans. “Get ready for the premiere of the video for my single #LENTO with #GentedeZona! Tune-in to #ElGordoyLaFlaca today at 4pm Est on #Univision.” Thalia had a special screening for her fans in NYC on Wednesday, September 26, where lucky fans got to see the visuals before anyone else.

Thalia premiered her video for Lento featuring Gente de Zona Photo: Instagram/@thalia

During the event, the superstar shared her excitement about Gente de Zona jumping on the song. “The collaboration that we did became joy and happiness,” she told HOLA! USA. “It was incredible to share with them and you feel it. You feel the positivity and the magic.” The magic was felt by a few more special people in her life. Thalia shared how her and husband Tommy Mattola’s children Sabrina, ten, and seven-year-old Matthew feel about the tune. “My kids love this song, they really like that… they dance with the song.”

She continued about the meaning of the song, which translates to slow. “All the things that you made in your life “lento” you enjoy them more.” In the video, Thalia channels Jennifer Lopez has she dances with the Cuban duo on the beach. The Mexican beauty is every bit of warrior Queen as she wears a black and gold body suit on a swing on the beach. Thalia keeps the upbeat vibes of the song going with an island beach party, with party goers who shake their booties to the rhythm.

Lento is off of Thalia's upcoming album Valiente Photo: Getty Images

Last week, No Me Acuerdo singer teased the single for her fans. “I am beyond excited about this new single with #GenteDeZona! We had some much fun working on it,” she wrote via Instagram. “Can’t wait for you to hear it and move your booty to the rhythm of it! Get ready for an endless summer.” Lento is the latest single off of Thalia’s upcoming album Valiente. The project, which is set to be released on November 9, also features the hit single No Me Acuerdo featuring Natti Natasha.

The veteran superstar shared her thoughts on creating music with the next generation of Latino musicians. "I love it because it’s like I’m exploring their minds,” she told Billboard. “I like to explore in music, get inside the minds of other singers, songwriters, entrepreneurs, of people who give me new ideas and refresh my mind. I love to learn from these types of collaborations. I find it very sexy.”