Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back! The pair made their red carpet debut – as a couple – on Wednesday, September 26, at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco. Katy, 33, looked stunning in a nude ruched jersey dress by Tom Ford. The Fireworks singer was true to form in the design, which also included embroidered sleeves. Orlando was the perfect complement to his leading lady’s style in a classic black suit with no tie. The couple have attended events together before, but have never walked the carpet with each other.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made their red carpet debut in Monaco Photo: Getty Images

The Hollywood pair fit in with Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene as they all posed for the camera before heading inside of the event. Prior to walking the carpet, the Roar songstress took to her Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her man’s outfit. Katy put the camera on the Pirates of the Caribbean star as he danced and got ready for their evening out on the town. Katy and the 41-year-old actor’s reconciliation was confirmed by the American Idol judge in May, after the pair were spotted taking with each other in the Maldives and at the Vatican with the Pope.

In July, the One That Got Away singer took a quick day off from her tour and flew to London for a 24-hour trip in her man’s home country. The same month, Orlando opened up about Katy with the U.K Times. “I wouldn’t have imaged anything happening. And, you know, when you get hit sideways you get hit sideways,” he said. “You don’t pick who you fall in love with.”

The Swish Swish singer recently opened up about the importance of her relationship being only a single portion of her life. “I don’ want it to be a headline of the story, because it takes away from the purpose,” she told Vogue Australia about the reaction of her and Orlando’s visit with the Pope. “Also, it’s extremely misogynistic. Of course, I love my relationship, but that is one part of me, and I don’t want any part of what I do to be diminished.”

Katy and Orlando have been dating on and off since 2016 Photo: Getty Images

Orlando and Katy ended their relationship in February 2016, after dating for over a year. “Before rumors and falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps said in a statement. Shortly after the news, Katy opened up about the breakup.

"Well you know I think people are in and out of your life," Katy said on SiriusXM Hits 1 show, The Morning Mashup. "It's nice to keep people you love around you… When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."