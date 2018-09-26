Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero may be one of those celebrity pairs who secretly tie the knot. The Jane the Virgin star admitted that with all of the stress wedding planning has brought her, she has another plan in mind for her big day.

“As of this Sunday, I feel like we are going to elope,” she said during an appearance on The Talk. “It is so much drama. There was a point where I was like everyone arrange it and I’ll show up…I just want to say, ‘I do.” Watch the video above to hear more about Gina’s wedding plans.