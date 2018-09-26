Among her numerous fans, Kate Middleton has defintely stolen the heart of one A-list adorer. Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about how she immediately “fell under” the Duchess of Cambridge’s spell after meeting her in person. Although the interaction took place back in July of 2011, while Kate was in town on her first official tour with Prince William, the moment has stuck with Hollywood’s powerhouse blonde for years. Reese chose to make herself a not-so-secret admirer, by dedicating a page to the royal mom-of-three in her new book Whiskey in a Teacup.

Dubbing Kate an "honorary Southern icon," the 42-year-old Big Little Lies star admitted that she was primarily "relatively immune from the obsession with the royals”. Things changed when she received the rare opportunity to meet the 36-year-old British royal. "The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving [the invitation] – you would have thought I was going to die," Reese candidly wrote in her book. "I wake up early, mind you, but on that day I was up at 4am doing my hair. That's early, even for me. 'I've never seen you this excited,' my husband said. He wasn't kidding."

Reese, who is also a mom to three kids, continued: "Jim took pictures of me in the car. You can see rays of happiness shooting out of my face. I love Kate Middleton that much. And she did not disappoint! She was just lovely and warm, elegant and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person."

She lacquered the praise on her royal idol, adding: "What's more, it takes a very special person to decide to commit to that kind of life, to choose to be under public scrutiny every moment. Now that she's in that position, her entire life is in service, forever. I am so in awe of that kind of dedication."

The famous ladies met during the launch of Tusk Trust's US Patron's Circle. Prince William is patron of the wildlife charity and a known advocate of ending wildlife crime. The reception was held in Santa Barbara, California, just three months after William and Kate's gorgeous wedding. Judging by the look on the Legally Blonde leading lady’s face, she had the best time.