Sofia Vergara isn’t worried about the fate of her Modern Family character Gloria Pritchett. The actress appeared on Ellen on Tuesday, September 25, with the rest of her cast and shared why the news of a death this season didn’t get her down. “I didn’t get nervous when I heard somebody was going to get killed,” she quipped. “If I heard somebody was going to get deported then I would have been. It was either Rico or me.” Adding: “I think Rico would have to go first.”

Sofia Vergara said she wasn't nervous about the news of a character death on Modern Family Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

During their appearance on the talk show, Sofia and her castmates Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland and her onscreen son, Rico Rodriguez celebrated ten years of the series – ahead of the season ten premiere this week. Last week the creator of the ABC sitcom revealed that a “significant character” will die during the first half of the season. “We do deal with death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject,” co-creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly.

MORE: Sofia Vergara and more stars cheer on Jennifer Lopez during Las Vegas concert

“But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.” The character remained under wraps, however he did note that the death would be a “moving event – and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.” He continued: “There is a significant change in the dynamics of the family that people maybe thought was going to happen at some point down the line that is happening sooner than expected.”

MORE: Sofia Vergara has the perfect comeback for a fan who points out her appearance

During their time on the talk show, Sofia also reflected on the first moment she met the rest of the cast at the very first table read. “I was nervous because of course to work with all American people,” she told her co-stars to their delight. “But the moment I saw all of them I was like ‘This is going to be great,’ I was wrong,' she quipped.

Sofia has played Gloria Pritchett on the series for ten seasons Photo: Getty Images

The 46-year-old also joked about her character’s strong accent. “It’s a talent,” she said about Gloria’s voice. “I made a commitment with myself that I was going to be Gloria, with a thick Latin accent. I don’t know why it sounds like that.” Sofia, who has shared behind the scenes videos from the set, recently talked about the impact the character Gloria has had on her.

MORE: Sofia Vergara accepts courage award, talks surviving cancer

“I think that she has taken more from me, from my life, from my family, and the way that I live my life,” Sofia told Health magazine. “ “But of course, she’s a lot better than me in how intense she is with her family, and how completely dedicated she is in making the family work.” Adding: “She’s a character – she’s fake so she’s better.”

SOFIA VERGARA AND THE MODERN FAMILY CAST ON ELLEN