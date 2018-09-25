Kate Hudson’s baby girl was showered with love! The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her floral themed baby shower, thrown by her close girlfriends over the weekend. The 39-year-old, who is expecting her third child, and first daughter, shared a picture from the special day. “Grateful for these beauties throwing me the sweetest celebration for baby girl yesterday. #WeReady” In the photo, Kate wears a cream lace dress and a flower crowd, as she is surrounded by her best friends, including Sara Foster and Jennifer Meyer.

Kate Hudson celebrated her baby girl with her girlfriends Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Jennifer also took to her Instagram to share the same picture next to a caption that read: “Today, celebrating our baby girl who’s having a baby girl. We love you @katehudson.” Kate and her boyfriend of over a year, Danny Fujikawa are expecting their first child together. The Almost Famous actress is already mother to sons, Ryder, 14, and Bing, seven. After the shower, Kate hilariously took to her Instagram story to explore her friend Reese Witherspoon’s latest book, Whiskey in a Teacup for quick labor remedies.

Kate and her boyfriend Danny are expecting their first child together Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

“Listen, just bring the Whiskey, I don’t need the teacup,” Kate said. “I figure a little shot of whiskey could put me into labor. I’m looking for that chapter right now. How do Southern girls get labor going?” Kate has still been out and about ahead of the birth. Over the weekend, the soon to be mommy-of-three, was spotted enjoying her younger son's soccer game.

Last week, the Kung Fu Panda actress appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show and joked that she could go into labor at any moment. “My water could go any second,” she told the host. “Let’s just say you’ve never had anyone this pregnant on your show before.”