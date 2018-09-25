Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santigo Enrique seems to have an ear for music – judging by the adorable video his mom has just shared with her fans. The actress captured her three-month-old tinkering – or rather kicking – the ivories during playtime, and she seems impressed with his musical talents. Eva can be heard cheering him on as the music plays. “Good job! Are you the new John Legend?” she asks, adding: “You’re so talented!” For his part Santi coos and squeals with delight as he kicks away.

Scroll down to see video

Eva traveled with baby Santi to Australia, where she is filming Dora the Explorer Photo: @evalongoria/Instagram

The star, who first introduced her son exclusively in the pages of HOLA! USA, captioned the cute post: Hey @chrissyteigen, I think I found the new @johnlegend! Watch out John, he’s got talent! Her followers were quick to agree, and remark on how gorgeous he is. Among them were Melanie Griffith, who said: he’s so beautiful! And so big! Can’t wait t see him again! And you too lil Mama!”

Baby Santi has already been given an extensive introduction to his mom’s world of work. The sweet little boy traveled with Eva to Australia, where she is filming Dora the Explorer – playing the young adventurer’s mom Elena ‘Mami’ Marquez. He’s also had the chance to see his mother in action in her role as an executive producer.

Related: Eva Longoria shows her maternal side as she soothes crying newborn Santiago

When he was just eight weeks old, Eva took her son along as she got to work behind the camera on the set of ABC’s new series Grand Hotel. As well as posting snaps of herself and the cast, the star shared a sweet snap from her office with her little helper, commenting: “First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! Has a desk and everything! #WorkingMama #BabyBaston,”