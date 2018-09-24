Selena Gomez is all smiles as she announces another social media break. The Wolves singer took to her Instagram to share a special message with her fans on Sunday, September 23. “Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror – like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote next to a selfie her smiling. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Selena Gomez had a special message for fans as she said goodbye to social media once agian Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

The Back to You singer, who has the most followers on Instagram (143 million and counting) recently opened up about her decision to take constant breaks from the platform. “I don’t have my password for Instagram,” the 26-year-old told Elle about the social media site, which she updates from a friend’s phone. “I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game. But it’s about making a conscious effort—if I can have a moment to be with my friends, I’ll take that time. So I don’t have any of it. I had to make that decision.”

Selena is the most followed person on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

Before she made the decision to give social media a break, Selena documented her weekend fun for her followers. The 13 Reasons Why producer attended Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have concert in Las Vegas with Becky G, Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara.