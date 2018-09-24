Salma Hayek has no problem embracing the skin she is in! The Hummingbird Project star always puts her fabulous body on display, proving that age is nothing but a number. The 52-year-old is just as confident in a makeup-free selfie or a bikini on the beach – as she is walking the red carpet in a designer gown.

The Mexican beauty not only inspires confidence with her words, but with her ability to unapologetically love all forms of her body. Watch the video above to see why Salma is #bodygoals.