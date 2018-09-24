Jennifer Lopez bared her glittering true colors while performing before an audience of thousands, including celebrity friends like Sofía Vergara and Selena Gomez, over the weekend. The 49-year-old triple threat unexpectedly fell down during her All I Have Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, September 22. Although the onstage mishap literally brought her down to the ground, she did not let it figuratively! Met with cheers from the buzzing crowd, the consummate professional quickly bounced back to her feet and continued the show, flaunting her tenacious nature.

Squad goals! Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Becky G and Sofia Vergara backstage Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

The accidental moment happened when J.Lo was swiftly strutting around the lip of the stage, singing and reaching out to touch the hands of her fans. She seemed to land on her left foot the wrong way, abruptly sending her down onto her behind. Jennifer got a hand back up from one sweet concertgoer and then leapt right back into show mode like the champ she is!

This is how you handle a fall like a pro @JLo pic.twitter.com/t7jCuFSd15 — Chris 💵 (@jlogreeknews) September 23, 2018

It was a big night for the superstar, as not only was it one of her final Vegas performances, but she also had a group of special guests cheering her on in the crowd. Celebrity pals like Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofía Vergara and Selena Gomez danced and sang the night away as they watched the Latin songstress rule the stage with her greatest hits.

“You were absolutely incredible tonight!” Selena Gomez later wrote in a note to the singer on Instagram. “I haven’t felt that free in my entire life! Lol THANK YOU!!” Meanwhile, Jessica Alba called it an “awesome show” and Becky G gushed that “tonight was a dream,” thanking J.Lo for her entertainment. The proof is in the pudding for Jennifer, numbers-wise too. Box office data, which she shared on social media, revealed that her show’s home at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, had a record-breaking weekend.