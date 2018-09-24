Kate Hudson and her baby bump are on the move. The soon-to-be mommy was spotted on Sunday, September 23, in Malibu with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa as they supported her son Bing at soccer practice. The 39-year-old wore a loose-fitting dress as she sat on a lawn chair in the California sun while her seven-year-old son practiced. Danny, 32, sat nearby on the grass with a group of friends. The Marshall actress, who is also mother to Ryder, 14, recently appeared alongside her mom Goldie Hawn on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she joked her water “go any second.”

Kate looked relaxed and ready to pop as she attended her son's soccer practice in Malibu Photo: The Grosby Group

“Let’s just say you’ve never had anyone this pregnant on your show before,” she joked with the host. Kate also opened up about the exciting day she found out that she was having her first girl. “I had to be prepared if it was another boy,” she said. “Which I would have been really happy with obviously.” Kate hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump – taking to her Instagram to document moments with her friends rubbing her tummy, bikini shots, pregnancy yoga and sweet mirror selfies.

The actress opened up about her third pregnancy on Ellen Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

In April, Kate shared the exciting news, after months of being away from Instagram. “Surprise,” she captioned the video from her gender reveal. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I’ve already been.”

Adding: "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."