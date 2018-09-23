Jennifer Lopez had the ultimate girl squad at her All I Have show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The 49-year-old entertainer, who has been counting down the days until her last Planet Hollywood residency performance, was surrounded by celebrity pals like Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sofía Vergara and Selena Gomez on September 22. The gorgeous party of five cheered on their friend J.Lo as she gave it her all onstage and then continued the party afterward with some backstage antics. “Fun night w these beauties…” Jennifer wrote along with a stunning photo of the group.

Drink in hand, Sofía shared a clip of herself bopping and swaying in the audience as she watched the show. Alex Rodriguez was, of course, also present to support his love. As per usual, the former athlete took to social media to document the evening. He posted a clip of Selena Gomez and Becky G to his story, showing the pair rocking out to Jennifer performing On the Floor live. “I’m so happy,” Selena said to the camera with a huge grin on her face, “she’s so good!”

The party didn’t stop post-show either, with the glittering group singing and dancing backstage to Dua Lipa’s hit song New Rules. Selena in particular seemed to be having a blast as a male singer covered the track. Dressed in a black blouse and silky, mint green bottoms, the 26-year-old vigorously twirled around to the song. Dua Lipa herself, who rocked a sequined black top, also danced along, clearly enjoying the cover of her song.

Selena even took to the mic at one point, but not to sing. “I just wanted to say, that all of you are amazing,” she told the backstage clan. “Literally.” It appears as though the Wolves singer had a wonderful time at the show. She later commented on Jessica’s post, writing: “SO good!! Loved seeing you all tonight!”

The stars proved they were fans too, pushing out praise for their friend Jennifer’s performance on social media. “Awesome show,” Jessica Alba wrote on Instagram along with the group photo. Becky G said that “tonight was a dream,” thanking J.Lo for her entertainment. Meanwhile, Sofía could barely form words, sharing several posts from the night on her Instagram with heart-eyed and loved-up emojis. Other stars that turned up for the electrifying outing included Ireland Baldwin and Sarah Michelle Gellar.