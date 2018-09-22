With a new nephew welcomed and a baby on the way, it’s no doubt an exciting and busy time for Pippa Middleton. However, she’s added even more to her brimming plate, announcing yet another amazing piece of news to the world this week. The 35-year-old is continuing her support of the Mary Hare Primary School for Deaf Children, a cause close to her heart, with a new and very unique venture. Pippa is flexing her artistic muscles as she pairs up with accomplished sculptor Sophie Ryder to raise funds for the school. Together, the pair will generate sales of 50 limited-edition bronze sculptures featuring one very cute creature!

Pippa Middleton is continuing her work with the Mary Hare School Photo: Twitter/@maryhareschool

The piece of art, which aims to raise enough money to build a brand new national primary school for deaf children, was inspired by a hare. It’s actually a hybrid of the animal and a human. This unusual notion came was fashioned by Pippa out of a challenge. She admitted that her pregnant state forced her to a take a different route to fundraising.

"The idea came to me as I was trying to find a way to use the 'Hare' animal as part of an art charity fundraising project for the school," she says in a statement on the campaign’s website. "Typically I would opt for a sporting challenge to raise money but being pregnant this was a little harder to achieve."

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews Photo: Getty Images

She continued to elaborate: "The Hare is a celebrated animal in art, particularly in sculpture, it’s full of bold character and majestic expression. I felt there could be great opportunity to link the school with this classic symbol of the British countryside through Sophie Ryder’s work."

Pippa became an ambassador for Mary Hare back in 2013. She was introduced to the special institution, which is based in Berkshire, near where she grew up, by a friend. Not long after her wedding to James Matthews in 2017, Pippa returned to the school to launch the appeal for a brand-new building, saying at the time: "There are many good reasons to support the Primary School project and I am delighted that the appeal launch has been so successful."