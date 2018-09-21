Kris Jenner played a special part in the birth of her granddaughter. The momager opened up about being in the delivery room with her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner and how she helped bring her baby girl Stormi Webster into the world. “I delivered the baby; I delivered her,” she told daughters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I pulled her out.” While Kourtney wasn’t surprised to hear the news, Kim was left in shock.

Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi in February Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kris went on to explain how Kylie did during the birth. “She did really, really well,” the mother-of-six said after noting that Kylie, then 20, felt no pain during the labor and delivery process. “She was such a trooper; she was really calm. It was really exciting.” Kris, who is also mother to Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, is a grandmother of nine. The businesswoman opened up about Kylie’s parenting skills. “She’s really so impressive,” she told People magazine in May. “And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby.”

Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their little girl in February, after keeping her pregnancy under the radar for the entire time. Earlier this year, Kylie opened up about motherhood. “I feel like it’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” she told Kim in the Evening Standard magazine.

Kris Jenner shared that she had a hand in welcoming her granddaughter into the world Photo: Getty Images

“I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience," she said. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait until she’s can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

