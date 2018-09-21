Thalia is ready to get your body moving, with the help of some of her friends. On Thursday evening, September 20, the Mexican beauty teased some new music for her fans. “I am beyond excited about this new single with #GenteDeZona! We had some much fun working on it,” she wrote via Instagram. “Can’t wait for you to hear it and move your booty to the rhythm of it! Get ready for an endless summer.” In a series of hashtags, the 47-year-old revealed that her latest track is titled Lento.

Thalia's latest single Lento will feature Gente De Zona Photo: Getty Images

MORE: See what event has Thalia dressing up like a Princess

Next to the caption, the singer posted the album artwork which featured her and the Cuban duo – with the opening of the single playing overtop of the image. Gente De Zona, which is comprised of members Alexander Delgado and Randy Martinez, shared the same announcement on their Instagram. “This is just an advance @thalia. Are they ready? Top Latin Music. Available very soon: #Lento #GentadeZona #LoMejorQueSuenaAhora.”

WATCH: SEE THALIA'S MOST OUTRAGEOUS LOOKS!

Earlier in the day, Thalia posted a boomerang video of her jumping with excitement as she teased the new single. “How about tonight @GentdeZona? Ready for what’s coming? Here jumping and dancing of emotion!!! Are you ready for what’s coming?” Thalia is celebrating the success of her latest single No Me Acuerdo with Natti Natasha. The designer took to her Instagram stories to share that the official video has reached almost 400 million views on YouTube.

MORE: How Thalia is getting through her most emotional week

The Mexican pop star, who rose to fame in the 80s and 90s, recently opened up about collaborating with new artists. “I love it because it’s like I’m exploring their minds,” she told Billboard. “I like to explore in music, get inside the minds of other singers, songwriters, entrepreneurs, of people who give me new ideas and refresh my mind. I love to learn from these types of collaborations. I find it very sexy.”