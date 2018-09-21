It's quite a feat to upstage glamorous royal and former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, but her gorgeous mom Doria Ragland arguably did just that when she made a surprise appearance at her daughter's side at Kensington Palace in September 2018. The yoga instructor proudly accompanied the Duchess of Sussex as she launched a charity cookbook, introducing herself simply as "Meg's mom."

Prince Harry's always discreet mother-in-law is a fascinating figure who doesn't often expose herself to the public eye. To date we've only seen her very rarely, whether with Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017 before their official engagement announcement or cutting an elegant but solitary figure at the royal couple's spectacular wedding. So who is Doria Ragland? Watch the video above to find out!