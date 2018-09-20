Maluma is living the life he always dreamed of. The 24-year-old Colombian superstar is always down to give fans a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle. The Mala Mia singer surrounds himself with expensive cars, private jets, custom clothes and the beautiful love of his life, Natalia Barulich.

Despite it all, Maluma told HOLA! USA has one wish for his legacy. “To take care of myself, to always be noble and humble. To keep my feet on the ground.” Watch the video above to take a look at Maluma’s spectacular life.