Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s road to divorce has taken a turn for the better! In 2016, the Maleficent actress filed documents to end their marriage, leading to a bitter custody battle. After two years of reported legal and court drama, sources say the pair had a private meeting to resolve their ongoing issues.

Angelina, 43, and Brad, 54, met to discuss a custody agreement in regards to their six children. The pair are parents to Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Watch the video above for more details from their meeting.