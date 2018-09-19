Kylie Jenner sent the internet into overdrive when she revealed that she had cereal with milk for the first time. The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted on Tuesday, September 18, “last night I had cereal with milk for the first time. Life changing.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that for her first experience she had Cinnamon Toast Crunch with “regular milk,” and that she always preferred to eat her cereal without milk, until that particular moment.

Kylie Jenner revealed that she recently had cereal with milk for the first time Photo: Getty Images

The makeup maven continued the conversation, telling fans although she wasn’t aware of the rules, she put her cereal in the bowl, before pouring the milk. In the end, Kylie shared that she prefers milk-less cereal, “but milk was cool once I gave it a chance.” In celebration of Kylie’s latest discovery, we have rounded up the best cereal and milk combinations.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Kylie shared that Cinnamon Toast Crunch was the brand she decided to try with milk. It’s the first option because, who doesn’t like the sweet flavor it leaves in your bowl?

Rice Krispies

Snap, crackle, pop! These little sugar flakes add extra fun with the sound effects alone. Bonus, if she’s over eating them with milk, they double as another sweet treat.

Lucky Charms

They’re “magically delicious” and if you leave them in long enough, the leftover milk is just as fun. With all of her success, Kylie could use that extra bit of luck.

Coco Pebbles

If Kylie’s into chocolate, she’s going to love these! If she thought that “regular” milk was life changing, the makeup maven is going to love how the milk transitions at the end of the bowl.

Special K

It’s simple, it's Queen Elizabeth's favorite.

