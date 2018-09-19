Kanye West is hinting at new music. The I Love It rapper has been posting cryptic photos on his social media accounts – leading fans to believe that he is set to release the follow up to 2013’s Yeezus as earlier as next week. Kim Kardashian’s husband posted cover artwork, which contains a CD similar to the Yeezus cover. Under the photo, was a blue iPhone message bubble that read, “YANDHI 9 29 18." This year, Kanye has released Ye and his joint album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. Watch the video above for more on Kanye’s new music.