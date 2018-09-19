Demi Lovato’s mother opened up about the heartbreaking moment she learned about the pop star’s overdose. Dianna de la Garza sat down with Newsmax TV on Tuesday, September 18, and shared her reaction to getting the news. “I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear as a parent, about any of my kids.” Dianna said. “It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.”

Demi's mother Dianna recalled the moment she found out about the singer's overdose Photo: Getty Images

Dianna, 56, said that the day the news broke, she didn’t understand why she was receiving text messages from family and friends offering prayers and concern. The Falling with Wings author recalled going on TMZ, then getting a call from Demi’s assistant, who told her that the Confident singer OD’d and was conscious but not speaking. After hearing the devastating news, Dianna and her daughters Madison and Dallas rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital to be by Demi’s side.

MORE: Demi Lovato breaks silence after her overdose

When they arrived, she noted that Demi did not look well but still gave her mom a message. “I told her ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you,'" she shared. “And at that point she said, ‘I love you too.’” Dianna said that Demi’s condition was critical for the days following and that she believes all of the prayers and support are what saved her life. “I feel like the reason she is alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day,” she said.

The Confident singer suffered a drug overdose in July Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Luis Fonsi, Nick Jonas and more share words of encouragement for Demi Lovato

“I don’t think that she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and those doctors at Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.” Demi has been seeking treatment at an undisclosed rehab facility. Almost two months after the incident, Dianna, who is now an advocate for the opioid epidemic, is proud to report the singer’s progress. “I can honestly say today that she is doing really well. She is happy; she is healthy,” she shared. “She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. That encourages me about her future and the future of our family.”