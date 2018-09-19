Sofia Vergara wasn’t going to let a fan have the last word when it came to her appearance. The Modern Family actress had the perfect response to a Instagram follower who recently made an “observation” about her face. “Lately i’ve been noticing that u did something to your face…I can’t find what but your face looks a little different now,” the follower commented. The Colombian beauty quickly responded: “Its called aging.” The 46-year-old actress hasn’t been shy about getting older.

Sofia Vergara had the perfect response to a Instagram user who commented on her appearance Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Sofia, who appeared nude on the cover of Women’s Health magazine last year, opened up about embracing the beauty that comes with age. “I told [my rep], ‘I’m going to be 45-years-old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let age with dignity,’” she told the magazine. “People say ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true.”

She continued: “Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word pore, then I’m like, sh-t,’ what do I do with these?” Sofia doesn’t have to worry about defending herself alone when it comes to trolls on social media.

Sofia shares that she has embraced getting older Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this week, her husband Joe Manganiello came to her defense after a Instagram follower mocked her accent. The Magic Mike star posted the couple’s latest Hulu ad on his Instagram next to the caption: “Hulu is about to ruin TV for you. Spoiler alert: @sofiavergara and I are helping #BetterRuinsEverything.” Under the post a user wrote, “How many takes for Sofia to pronounce your name correctly?” The True Blood actor quipped back, “I hope you’re sitting down for this one but it’s her last name too.”