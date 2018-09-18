Antonio Banderas may have had the support of his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel during the Primetime Emmys on Monday, but his ex-wife Melanie Griffith offered words of encouragement after he left the ceremony empty-handed. “Melanie is my dear friend and she just text me,” he told Entertainment Tonight after he lost the award for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie to Darren Criss. “She was really sorry that I didn’t win... we’re going to see each other this week because she’s still family and my kids.”

Antonio said that Melanie reached out after he lost the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Photo: Getty Images

Antonio, 58, and Melanie, 61, were married for almost 20 years and are parents to 21-year-old daughter Stella. The Spanish actor shared his support for his ex-wife, who recently revealed a skin cancer scare. “I will love that woman until the day I die.” In April, the Genius star and the actress reunited for a special dinner with their daughter. The same month, Antonio playfully joked about losing out on a prized piece of art to his ex-wife. “I had two Picassos, I lost one in my divorce.”

Antonio attended the ceremony with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Photo: Getty Images

Melanie, who is a mother-of-three, has echoed her ex-husband’s sentiments about their marriage. In August, the Working Girl actress opened up about the years she spent with the Zorro star. “[Starting a family with Banderas] was more exciting than playing a part in a story,” she told InStyle magazine. “You have to live your life and not just play somebody else all the time. And how can you play somebody else if you don’t live your own life.”