Jennifer Lopez wins for the best swimsuits of summer 2018 – here's why!

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to use summer 2018 to show off her amazing bikini body. The 49-year-old Dinero singer works hard on and off stage to maintain her figure and the illusion that she hasn’t aged a day since being Jenny from the Block. Jennifer was just “peachy” as she ended the summer with one last swimsuit that sent the Internet in a frenzy. Watch the video above to celebrate Jennifer's best swimsuit moments from 2018, and see why she takes the title of Queen of the Swimsuit.

