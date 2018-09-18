Heidi Klum’s full attention was on her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz as the pair cuddled up on the Emmy Awards golden carpet. However, witnesses to the loved-up scene had their eyes on something else – an enormous sparkling diamond ring on the supermodel’s engagement finger. Reports began circulating that Heidi’s younger man must have popped the question, with the sparkling proof on display for all to see.

The impressive sparkler quickly drew questions as to whether Heidi and her beau had some happy news to share Photo: Getty Images

Heidi certainly made no attempt to hide the impressive jewel as she posed for pictures with her 29-year-old musician love – guitarist with band Tokio Hotel. But when she was asked if it was an engagement ring she was quick to shut down speculation. “No, all these are just borrowed,” the 45-year-old told ET's Nancy O'Dell. “They go with that necklace beautifully… Don’t read into anything. They just pretty rings.”

Heidi was on glamorous form at the Los Angeles award ceremony in a beautiful peach-hued satin gown by Zac Posen with sweetheart neckline and mermaid train. She let fans in on the secret of how she kept it looking flawless – showing on her Instagram account that she arrived reclining horizontally in the back seat of a car to avoid getting any creases in the shimmering number.

Heidi and Tom were first romantically linked in March, and made their red carpet debut shortly after, during the Cannes Film Festival. They were last seen enjoying Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert, where they celebrated Tom’s birthday.

Much has been made of the couple’s 16-year age gap, but Heidi doesn’t give it a second thought. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she told InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”