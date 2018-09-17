Selena Gomez knows the art of gift giving. The 26-year-old star sent Amy Schumer a special bag. The Trainwreck star took to her Instagram stories to show off the special present. “Thank you for my dream bag @selenagomez by @coach Lil reg [pink heart emoji] it too!” The Wolves singer gifted the comedian with her colorblock Trail Bag. The limited edition bag is black and cream and made with refined calf leather. One of the stand out qualities is the purses' special message.

Selena Gomez gifted Amy Schumer with the Coach x Selena Trail Bag Photo: Instagram/@selenagomez

The words “not perfect, always me,” are written the side of the bag in Selena’s handwriting. The star also added a personal touch, finishing the lettering with her personal signature. Selena has been the brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2017 and has appeared in a series of campaigns. Last year, Selena collaborated with Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers to create the “Selena Grace” bag. The bag, which came in three colors, included a story patch sewn on the inside that read: “To be you is to be strong.”

Amy's bag comes with the phrase "not perfect, always me" Photo: Getty Images

The Hands to Myself singer was also spotted attending the Coach show during New York Fashion Week. Earlier this month, Selena opened up about her latest “cozy and edgy” capsule collection, which includes a chic fanny pack. “I like a bit of a badass side,” she told Elle. “We don’t wear heels all the time. We want to wear sneakers with our dresses. No one wants to carry the big purses. I go to amusement parks or take walks and I love the idea that it’s right there.”