While most call it a bathroom, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call it a hype room! The 43-year-old former Yankee revealed his 49-year-old superstar love’s 'secret' pre-show routine with a hilarious Instagram video on Sunday, September 16. A-Rod filmed J.Lo dancing in front of an ornate golden mirror to her and Cardi B’s hit song Dinero. Fresh and shiny from the shower, Jennifer casually rocked nothing but a white tee and sweatpants as she got on the floor. The star topped off her leisure look by nonchalantly wrapping her wet hair up in a towel and donning a sleek pair of shades.

Jennifer Lopez's pre-show routine has been revealed Photo: Intsagram/@jlo

“She does this before every show. Seriously,” Alex wrote in the caption of his video. He added the hashtags “pregame routine” and “All I Have”, making it clear that his honey has gotten jiggy with it before each and every live performance of her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Accompanied by several cry-laugh emojis, the mom-of-two replied to the post, commenting: “Lol!!! Don’t give away all my secrets!!!” The dad-of-two seems to enjoy flaunting his relationship with the entertainer to the rest world, publishing their adventures on his social media accounts while favoring his Instagram Story. Alex’s latest post was also a nod to the fact that Jennifer’s All I Have show is coming to a close.

The glitzy and glamorous production, which has earned over $60 million in ticket sales and been seen by hundreds of thousands of lucky guests to date, will take a final bow on September 29. In culmination of her last show, Jennifer set out to thank fans by holding an international contest. “HEY GUYS! I have a special announcement, and it’s BIG!” she wrote on social media at the beginning of September. “I want YOU with me onstage as we celebrate the final #AllIHave shows in Vegas!”