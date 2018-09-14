Sofia Vergara and the cast of Modern Family will experience a major change in the upcoming tenth season. The ABC show's co-creator Christopher Lloyd revealed that a “significant character on the series,” will die during the first half of the season. “We do deal with death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Christopher did not share which character will pass away but noted that the death “will be a moving event – and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.” Sofia has played Gloria Pritchett on the series alongside, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more, for the last nine years.

The 46-year-old has taken to her Instagram to give fans a look behind the scenes. The actress shared photos featuring her cast and crew next to the hashtag “set day.” Last month the Hot Pursuit actress shared a picture of her shooting a scene with her on-screen son Jeremy Maguire.

“Shooting with @superjmaguire !! Happy Monday! @abcmodernfam,” she captioned the selfie. Sofia recently got candid about the character, which she has played since the show’s premiere in 2009. “ I think that she has taken more from me – from my life, from my family, and the way that I live my life,” she told Health magazine about Gloria’s impact.

“But of course, she’s a lot better than me in how intense she is with her family, and how completely dedicated she is in making the family work.” Adding: “She’s a character – she’s fake so she’s better.”