Michael Douglas has eyes for the new little lady in his life. The 73-year-old’s son Cameron caught the actor having a special moment with his granddaughter Lua – and shared it with his Instagram followers on Thursday, September 13. “#Lua loves her #Buba [heart emoji],” the caption read. In the picture, Michael holds the little girl in his arms and gazes at her. Little Lua makes a cute pout in return. Cameron wasn’t the only one who shared the picture. Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones took to her Instagram to share the same photo next to the caption “True love. Baby Lua with her doting Buba.”

Michael Douglas shared a special moment with his granddaughter Photo: Instagram/@cameronmorrelldouglas

Michael’s son Cameron, 39, welcomed his little girl with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes in December. Since the birth of Lua, Cameron has taken to his Instagram to show off more of her special moments with family. Last month, the proud new dad shared a special picture of the oldest and youngest member of the Douglas family. In the picture, captioned “LOVE,” Lua reaches up to touch her 101-year-old great-grandfather Kirk Douglas.

Michael is father to three children Photo: Instagram/@cameronmorrelldouglas

Michael, who is also father to Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15, opened up about the joy of becoming a grandfather. During a recent appearance on The View, the Ant-Man star shared his excitement. “Cameron made me a grandfather,” he shared “Beautiful little girl. Lua Izzy Douglas.”

In a statement to People magazine, after Lua’s birth, the proud grandpa gave an update on how his two younger children are handling their latest roles. “Dylan and Carys love being and aunt and uncle,” he shared. “And we’re happy to be her Bubba and Zeze.”