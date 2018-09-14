A Star Is Born centers on an artist’s rise to fame, no doubt a matter that hits incredibly close to home for the film’s leads Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. In fact, as the cast makes the first rounds of their promotional circuit, they’ve made it clear just how emotionally connected they are to the story. During a recent interview with Good Morning America, the two principals were moved to tears when their co-star Anthony Ramos opened up about his hard childhood and journey as performer.

The cast of A Star Is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 26-year-old actor, who gained recognition for originating a role in the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, got teary-eyed when the interviewer brought up his old drama teacher and her influence on him. “Changed my life,” he said overcome with emotion. “I grew up in the projects, yo. Virtually, I had no chance.” The Puerto Rican talent, who plays Ramon in the new movie, added: “And I had this woman that said, ‘You know, I’m not giving up on you. Ever.’”

Both Bradley and Gaga were touched by Anthony’s heartfelt words. As he spoke, the 43-year-old Hollywood heartthrob dropped his head and wiped his eyes, while his 32-year-old leading lady was even more visibly stirred. Tears fell from the international superstar’s made up face as she listened to her friend reflect. An artist herself, the American singer-songwriter has a lot of empathy for those that travel down the rollercoaster road to “make it” with a creative craft.

The highly-anticipated film has been the talk of the town since its’ announcement, with further buzz rousing after it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. Met with uproarious ovation, Gaga was again emotionally affected as she received heaps of praise for her layered performance during a press conference Q & A that followed the showing.

A Star Is Born is slated to hit theaters everywhere on October 5.