The ridiculously gorgeous Hollywood couple that is Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello is truly picture perfect, but they don't always see eye to eye. The Modern Family actress has revealed that she finds herself having to "harass" husband Joe – because of his way-too-simple beauty routine! Although Sofia has a relatively no-fuss regime to keep her looking great, husband Joe's is even more basic – a little too basic for her liking – she reveals in a new interview with Health.

"It’s a shower and combing his hair, and that’s it," she says. "I mean, he’ll get a sunburn, so I have to harass him and follow him around the house to put a little bit of cream on. It’s like I was putting poop in his face! You know? He is just a true guy."

Husband Joe's beauty routine is a "shower and combing his hair", Sofia revealed. "I have to harass him to put a bit of cream on" Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

She adds: "He’s fit and he’s good looking and everything, but he is very not into it – like, he doesn’t really know how handsome and big he is. He works out for health and for strength, not for a six-pack. You never hear him talking about stuff like that. It’s all about health and strength."

Sofia, 46, – who says she "used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things" but has simplified her rountine as she's gotten older – confessed that she has been doing the same makeup look for "40 years" after getting some great advice from a makeup artist at Univision back in the day. "She taught me that I should only wear colors that make me look good, you know? That I shouldn’t be a victim of fashion. She was like, 'Just always stick to the colors that are good for you, and for the shape of your eye'. So for 40 years, I’ve been doing the same makeup!"

Still, Sofia, who married the Magic Mike star in 2015, doesn't seem to have a problem looking past Joe's super simple morning routine Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

Meanwhile, beauty routines aside, Sofia and her movie star husband, who tied the knot in 2015, have been completely in sync since they met. (Joe, 41, even bought an engagement ring for Sofía shortly after they began dating!). In an HOLA! USA exclusive last year, the couple opened up about their love story. “We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and wellbeing ahead of our own,” said Joe. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life.”