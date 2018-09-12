Romantic comedy fans are not the only ones buzzing about Jennifer Lopez’s return to the big screen in Second Act this fall. The 49-year-old star’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is equally, if not more, thrilled to catch his leading lady in the fun comeback tale, which is slated to hit theaters on November 21. In fact, the 43-year-old former Yankee was excited from the get-go, so much so that he visited J.Lo on set to support her and take some sneak peaks. Of course, having a relatively new love watch you work could concot a spell of nerves in someone.

Scroll down to watch the movie's trailer!

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez on the set of Second Act Photo: GC Images

It seems anxiety was not the case for the World of Dance judge, though, who point blank told Entertainment Tonight’s reporter that she had no worries at all about filming in front of the athlete. “No, I don’t. This is me,” she said when asked if she experienced trepidations. Then, putting on a funny voice, she added: “Take it or leave it!”

A-Rod is no stranger to swinging by his talented girlfriend’s various workplaces. In fact, the dad-of-two has been spotted frequenting the On the Floor singer’s live performances, studio recording sessions and music video shoots. He was even a regular on-set visitor when Jennifer was filming Shades of Blue in New York City, usually documenting his time there on social media.

In the highly-anticipated new flick, the actress plays Maya, a 40-year-old clerk who nabs her dream job in New York City by using a fake Facebook profile. The romcom also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer’s real-life bestie Leah Remini. Delighting moviegoers, the film's first trailer dropped on Thursday, July 19 with the cast happily sharing it on their respective social media accounts. “This one is near and dear to my heart,” J.Lo, who also produced the project, wrote on her Instagram. “It hits theaters November 21 but get your first look at it right here.”