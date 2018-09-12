The Grand Canyon. A frightened family. And one very angry mountain ram. These might sound like elements from an adventure film, but in actuality they’re part of a very real travel tale from Matthew McConaughey’s life. The Oscar-winning actor was forced to act fast while camping high atop the national reserve in order to save his family from the feral beast. During a round of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s “True Confessions” game, the star told his unbelievable story to the host and The Roots' Tarik Trotter. While at first they did not believe it was true, the 48-year-old confirmed it indeed was and revealed all the insane details.

Alright, Alright! Matthew McConaughey, Camilla Alves and baby Levi at the Grand Canyon Photo: Courtesy Matthew McConaughey

Matthew and his wife Camila Alves were enjoying a picturesque picnic with their then 6-month-old son Levi and family dog at the edge of the Grand Canyon when things took a wild turn. Out of nowhere, a mountain ram, which the movie star dubbed an “alpha”, showed up to claim his territory. While his model wife had managed to run down the edge to avoid the hugely-horned animal, Matthew and his son were left trapped on the brink of the cliff.

Matthew told the untamed tale while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Acting fast, he got their growling pup out of the way to avoid any further instigation. Next, in a risky move, he threw his baby 15 feet in the air into the arms of his 36-year-old Brazilian wife. "I had to, after I had already got rid of the dog, I had to launch Levi through the air for my wife to catch so we didn't get rammed off the edge," he revealed during the taping.

Then it was just the A-lister and an angry ram. He grasped at a nearby plant for protection, but it was cherry bush about as big as his “pinky” with weak branches. So, he did the only thing he could do. "I squared off and tried to go as Yoda as I could with this ram and just say, 'Not me, whatever it is,'" he recalled as the audience sat on the edge of their seats.

Fortunately for the Dallas Buyers Club star, the ram relented and scampered off. The McConaughey clan later realized that they were standing between the sheep-like creature and his flock. "So we were between him and all his ladies and he didn't want any other male scent on his mountain," the now dad-of-three said. "I was like, ‘Your mountain, sir.'"