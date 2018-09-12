Julia Roberts might be fairly new to Instagram, but she certainly knows how to handle herself on the social media platform – especially when it comes to fans taking issue with her fashion choices. The star had the perfect comeback for one user who branded her manicure “ugly” – and the wave of comments which followed was almost as good as the epic takedown itself.

Julia Roberts shut down a fan who labeled her red carpet manicure "ugly" in an Instagram post with some choice words Photo: Getty Images

The fun started after fashion fan thevintagecostumecollector posted a comparison between Julia resplendent in her Dsquared2 gown for the Ben Is Back premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and a classic look from Hollywood legend Joan Crawford. He invited his followers to share their thoughts on who wore it better.

One user anniemagic11 had this to say: “Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion – more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly back nail polish!” To which Julia replied: “@anniemagic11 It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent. In case you would like to edit your comment from ‘ugly black nail polish’ to ugly navy polish with Garnet crystal. Just sayin’.”

Fans were delighted with the quip, with one hailing it as “the most fabulous takedown I’ve ever seen”. Another user wrote: “OMG Julia! You made my day, no no my week! You looked amazing and haters gonna hate. Yes you are just as iconic as Miss Crawford. Love you”

One follower even compared the exchange to a classic moment from one of her movies: “This is almost the scene from Notting Hill when they talked about Anna Scott in the restaurant. When she went over to their table and gave them a piece of her mind. This is the modern-day version of that! Love you, Julia!

Julia joined Instagram in June, and has already racked up an impressive 1.6 million followers. Although most of the posts are work-related, she has shared a handful of photos from her private collection – including a very rare family shot of herself embracing husband, cameraman Daniel Moder which was taken over the summer.