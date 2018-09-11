Ryan Phillippe’s children are all grown up. The actor celebrated his birthday on September 10, with a photo featuring his teenage children. “me n mine,” the 44-year-old captioned the image that shows him smiling as he sits in the middle of his 19-year-old daughter Ava and 14-year-old son Deacon, whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. The pair’s children are each a spitting image of their parents. Deacon is the Shooter star’s mini me, as he wore a pair similar framed glasses and outfit. Ava on the other hand looks exactly like her mother.

Ryan shared a picture of him and his children Ava and Deacon Photo: Instagram/@ryanphillippe

The same evening, the actor took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of his son. In the photo, Deacon stands next to a wall that reads “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.” Prior to celebrating his special day with his kids, Ryan dedicated a special birthday message to his daughter. “My little [star emoji] on her birthday. love you, punk. such a proud dadish, i.” Ava marked her 19th birthday a day before her father’s on September 9. Ava also received special birthday love from her mother.

Ryan and Reese's daughter Ava turned 19-years-old Photo: Instagram/@ryanphillippe

“Happy Birthday to my girl @avaphillippe [cake emoji} You are the sunshine in my life! Love you to the moon and back,” the 42-year-old captioned the post of her little girl, who is a spitting image of her. Last year Ryan opened up about the buzz surrounding his children and their famous parents. “Who else are they going to look like, you know,” he joked with Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan shared a picture of his mini me son Photo: Instagram/@ryanphillippe

“I always find that such a weird thing, like [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It’s an odd thing that people fixate on that.” He added: “I feel like saying ‘ She has her own face. Let her have her own face you know.”