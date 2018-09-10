Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are dealing with the aftermath of their fashion week brawl. The two rappers got into a confrontation on Friday, September 7, inside the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party. The incident took place after both women walked the red carpet before coming face-to-face, ahead of entering the event. Sources inside of the party revealed that the Bodak Yellow rapper attempted to confront the Starships rapper. In the process, an upset Cardi was seen lunging towards Nicki as she accused her of talking about her newborn daughter.

Nicki Minaj subtly responds to fans who are Team Nicki after her fight with Cardi B Photo: Getty Images

Souces also shared that Cardi threw a red shoe in the direction of Nicki, before ripping her dress and being carried out of the Plaza Hotel. Upon her exit, the Motorsport rapper was seen with no shoes and a bump on her head, which she sustained from security. Days after their heated brawl, Nicki Minaj has quietly spoken out about the drama online.

The Chun-Li rapper has liked a series of tweets in her defense. On Saturday, fans noticed that Nicki liked two separate tweets. “Nicki would never talk about a innocent child. But just like sis said Y’all paint her out to be the bad guy.” Another tweet defending the Queen’s rapper against making statements about Cardi’s daughter read: “Ever! She’s also never discussed her parenting skills. Please stop believing the lies. #FakeNews.”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into an altercation during the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party Photo: Getty Images

Immediately after the fight, Cardi, who welcomed her daughter Kulture Kiari in July, took to her Instagram to address the incident with her fans. In a post captioned “PERIOD,” the I Like It rapper aired out what she said led to the altercation. “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person and every time you copped a plea,” she wrote.

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—kin off.” Police sources revealed that no charges will be filed against either woman as a result of the fight.