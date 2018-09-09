Keeping up with the Beckhams! Victoria Beckham and her three sons, Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo have announced the arrival of a new family member on their social media pages. The latest addition to the Beckham family has four legs, a tail and some of the floppiest ears around. Fig Beckham is, of course, their new dog! In one photo, the English Cocker Spaniel adorably sits in Brooklyn’s arms, as his owner looks absolutely smitten with the new furry friend. Along with the Instagram photo, Brooklyn wrote: "Meet my new baby Fig Beckham." He also took to his Story to share several photos and videos of the cutie.

Puppy love! Brooklyn Beckham shows off his new dog Fig Photo: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham

Fig joins the Beckhams' other Cocker Spaniel Olive, who they welcomed into the family back in 2015. Brooklyn was so excited by Olive’s arrival three years ago that he set up a special Instagram page just for her which now has over 71,000 followers. Much to fan disappointment, Olive hasn’t shared a photo since 2016, but maybe the arrival of Fig will mean her account gets a reboot? In fact, Brooklyn has already shared some more cute videos and photographs of the pair sleeping next to each other in his car on his Instagram stories. Romeo and Cruz have also shared their excitement by giving followers a glimpse of Fig on their respective feeds.

Fig cuddles up with already settled in pet Olive Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

Matriarch Victoria shared a sweet pic of both dogs sitting next to each other, jokingly writing: "Brooklyn has a new lady in his life.” The mom-of-four was recently featured on the front cover of British Vogue with her four children, including her seven-year-old daughter Harper. Little Olive, who means a great deal to the famous family, also appears on the glossy cover and features throughout the magazine’s spread.