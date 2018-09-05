Emotions are running high for Thalía this week. Despite being an international superstar, the 47-year-old mom is not immune to back to school blues. The singer kept things real with her fans on Instagram story on Wednesday, September 5, revealing that she is feeling all the feels because her little ones are heading off to class once again. Coming down from the high of Labor Day weekend, Thalía filmed some cute clips inside her car where she said she is “emotional” as 10-year-old Sabrina and seven-year-old Matthew embark on a new year at their Greenwich, CT schools.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Thalía had a case of the back to school blues Photo: Instagram/@thalia

In a relatable mom move, Thalía also shared a sweet photo of her beloved duo walking down the hallway together. Sabrina protectively has her arm over her little brother Matthew as he walks into the institution with a space-themed backpack. The No Me Acuerdo singer’s children, who she shares with husband Tommy Mottola, are certainly in good hands, as the Greenwich school district ranks among the best in America.

GALLERY: THALÍA’S TIPS FOR YOUR NEXT ROMANTIC SUMMER DATE

VIEW GALLERY

Sibling love! Sabrina walks Matthew into school Photo: Instagram/@thalia

It seemed only one thing would help get Thalía through the day: coffee! Her mood completely switched around once she got caffeinated. In true star fashion, the Mexican songstress flaunted an incredible device that allowed her to brew a fresh cup of joe right in her car. Using the cigarette lighter, Thalía called upon portable coffee maker Handpresso Argentina to wake her up and it looked amazing.

“Mmm!” she said as she sipped on the piping hot shot of coffee and immediately bounced back to her bubbly self. The Queen of Latin pop recently celebrated her 47th birthday with a lavish NYC yacht party thrown by her hubby and friend Loren Ridinger. She certainly didn’t need coffee to brighten her day then as she was surrounded by her loved ones, a stunning view and an astonishing piñata replica of herself that went viral.