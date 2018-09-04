Heidi Klum and her younger boyfriend Tom Kaulitz turned up the heat on their flourishing romance at Burning Man 2018. The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and her musician man cavorted about the world famous metropolis in Black Rock, Nevada over Labor Day weekend, which also happened to mark Tom’s 29th birthday. While they were not the only celebrity attendees in the crowd of 70,000 plus people, the pair certainly stood out amongst the other dreamers and doers. Heidi took to Instagram to flaunt her love in stunning photos and videos from their wistful adventure where they looked like the reigning Queen and King of the festival.

Though the couple’s stint at the 32-year-old festival was ephemeral, their photos will last forever. Judging by the social media posts, they seemed to be on the same wavelength for the trip, espeically with their fashion choices. Both Heidi and Tom looked straight out of the film Mad Max as they wore radical regalia at the gorgeous desert setting.

The pair rode around bikes with their festival buddies, which included Tom's twin brother Bill Photo: Instagram/@billkaulitz

Heidi rocked a wild ensemble, which featured a long white fur coat, blue fishnet stockings and intricate bejeweled face stickers. Her blonde hair kinked out into voluminous curls from underneath a leather crown of sorts, which was disctinctly topped by studded goggles. Known for her eccentric Halloween costumes, the psychedelic appearance wasn’t exactly a shocking one for the German-born model.

Tom boasted his birthday boy status with a miniature party hat that had “29” adhered to it in sparkling stickers. He kept cozy under a red and black flannel blanket, which he adoringly hugged around his beloved Heidi in one photo. The couple enjoyed riding bikes along the sand, taking part in traditional festival events and watching an epic fireworks display. Other notable celebrity attendees included: Alessandra Ambrosio and Nina Dobrev.

Heidi could care less about her and Tom’s age gap. She was first linked romantically to him back in March, making their red carpet debut as a duo shortly after at the 25th amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The mom-of-four was previously in a relationship with art curator Vito Schnabel, whom she dated for three years before splitting last September.