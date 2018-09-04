Victoria Beckham on family values and David Beckham split reports

While headlining British Vogue’s October issue, Victoria Beckham made it clear that her family comes first. In fact, the 44-year-old mom-of-four is flanked by her beloved children Harper, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn on the cover of the magazine. Along with the shoot, which also featured her famous husband David Beckham, the former Spice Girl opened up for an interview which further cemented her family values. In particularly, Victoria unveiled two interesting rules she has for her only daughter and addressed the buzzing reports about the state of her and David's marriage.

Victoria Beckham and her family grace the October 2018 cover of British Vogue Photo: British Vogue © Mikael Jansson

“She’s been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three,” Victoria said about her 7-year-old girl Harper. “But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels.” Revealing a second rule she simply added: “Ditto make-up”. Obviously, she wants her child to act and look her young age. However, make no mistake, Harper has interests that span far beyond the fashion world.

“On one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football,” Victoria told Vogue. “She’s not scared of being pushed over.” With a smile, the fashion designer proudly went on to say her daughter "wants to be an inventor”.

Continuing to bolster the importance of family, Victoria also touched on a much talked-about topic: her marriage. “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” she said, “so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.” She added: “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” the brunette businesswoman continued to say. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and UK newsstands Friday, September 7.