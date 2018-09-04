Monica Lewinsky walked out of a live interview on Monday, September 3, after the host unexpectedly asked her about Bill Clinton. The 45-year-old former White House intern, who is now an activist against bullying, politely stopped the discussion onstage at Jerusalem Convention Center and quickly exited when things treaded into sensitive waters. The awkward moment came when Yonit Levi, one of Israel's top anchors, touched on Bill’s opposition to personally apologizing to her. “Do you still expect that apology?” she asked. “A personal apology?"

Monica Lewinsky at an anti-bullying rally in London Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

“I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this,” Monica swiftly responded. She then placed her microphone down and departed. Left with no other choice, Yonit followed suit. Later, Monica elaborated on her sudden, but understandable, departure with a statement on Twitter. In summary, she basically said that the Clinton topic was "off limits" for her.

Monica quickly took to Twitter to explain her abrupt exit Photo: Twitter/@monicalewinsky

“So here’s what happened,” she wrote to followers along with a text photo of her account (seen above). “After a talk today on the perils and positives of the Internet, there was to be a 15 minute conversation to follow up on the subject of my speech (not a news interview). There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not.”

“In fact, the exact question the interview asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior,” Monica continued. “I said that was off limits.” She then added: “When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled.”

.@MonicaLewinsky walking out abruptly on @LeviYonit (chief anchor at @NewsChannelIL ) few seconds into her on stage live Interview after being asked: do you still expect a personal apology from Pres. Clinton. “Sorry, i cant do this”. pic.twitter.com/ZN3BiGViwF — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 3, 2018

Taking the headline-making moment to shed light on a current topic, the TV personality then said: “I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative. To the audience: I’m very sorry that this talk had to end this way.”