The countdown is on – Pippa Middleton is just weeks away from being a first-time mom. And while she still may have some of the final details to take care of, the 34-year-old has been busy completing some of the important items on her baby checklist this summer. Not only has she been in nesting mode – moving back into the newly renovated London home she shares with husband James Matthews – but the brunette beauty and her other half took their last vacation before becoming a family-of-three, enjoying a brief ‘babymoon’ in Tuscanny, Italy.

Pippa and James enjoyed a three-day break at the exclusive Il Pellicano hotel in Porto Ercole Photo: Hotel Il Pellicano

The couple stayed at the exclusive Il Pellicano hotel in Porto Ercole, which is a favorite for couples looking for romantic weekend breaks on the Tuscan Coast. A 90-minute drive from Rome, the luxury boutique hotel is nestled in a cove between mountains of rolling countryside and overlooks a glittering bay of clear aquamarine water.

While on their three-day break the parents-to-be soaked up the sun on loungers by the pool and enjoyed dips in the sea. Fitness fanatic Pippa no doubt was keen to take every opportunity to swim, after writing about enjoying the activity in the late stages of pregnancy in her column for UK magazine Waitrose Weekend.

"Swimming throughout pregnancy offers a wonderful feeling of weightlessness," she said. "As the months pass, you feel heavier by the day, but being in water gives that floating, light-as-air feeling that soothes and relieves the body, counteracts increased back strain and stretches the legs from the growing bump."

The view from the hotel's al fresco dining restaurant where the couple no doubt enjoyed the local cuisine Photo: Hotel Il Pellicano

Pippa, whose baby will be a cousin for Kate Middleton's children Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and four-month-old Prince Louis, added: "As the summer weather contributes to feelings of bloating and swelling, swimming will keep your body cooler while exercising, something that is a relief in pregnancy."

The mom-to-be, who wed 43-year-old James in May 2017, confirmed her pregnancy in June. The couple’s new arrival is expected in October.