Jennifer Lopez proved that the show really must go on, no matter what the circumstances. The 49-year-old entertainer rehashed her biggest onstage mishap while speaking with fellow World of Dance judges Jenna Dewan, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo for Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve chipped my tooth with a mic,” J.Lo revealed during the interview. “I've done so much stuff on stage, but I feel like I have stage angels because I do such crazy stuff on stage in my shows, sometimes.” She then elaborated on the painful incident and how she handled it when there was still a rousing audience to amuse.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her biggest onstage accident Photo: Getty Images

“I've chipped my tooth on stage and had to finish the show," she continued. “Like, literally knocked my tooth out and I'm like, 'Oh!'" The mom-of-two immediately ran backstage for assistance from her team. “I went back thinking, ‘Can I finish the show like this?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s fine, it’s just a little chip.'”

Luckily, everything was smooth sailing during the On the Floor singer’s epic 2018 MTV Video Music Awards montage performance. The beyond talented artist took over the telecast as she paid homage to some of her greatest music videos from over the years with a dazzling set. She was deservedly met with a long and star-studded standing ovation for her sparkling time singing and dancing onstage.

J.Lo got emotional thanking Alex Rodriguez during her Video Vanguard Award speech Photo: Getty Images

At the VMAs, Jennifer received the night’s biggest honor: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Among her loved ones, she made sure to give boyfriend Alex Rodriguez a special shout out. “And Alex, You’re like my twin soul. My life is sweeter and better with you in it,” she said, getting emotional during her speech. “You make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding.”