While Sofia Carson may currently be occupied by celebrating the smash success of her latest song Rumors, the entertainer has yet another exciting project to revel in right around the corner. At just 25-years-old the successful singer also nurtures a bright acting career, which was kick-started by the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants. The third installment in the popular franchise won’t be released until 2019, with no exact date announced, but Sofia is already teasing her fans about what’s to come.

Sofía Carson on the 2018 VMAs carpet Photo: Getty Images

During a red carpet interview at the 2018 VMAs with Hollywood Life, the star revealed that the third time really is the charm, dubbing the latest flick to be even greater than its predecessors. “It’s definitely way bigger than the first and second, and I was like how can we make it bigger?! But it is!” she openly told the publication. “The music is incredible, IN-credible! The storylines are beautiful.”

Most importantly, she said that the film is going to be filled with relevant messages. “They’re really meaningful storylines and really of the moment.” Of course, since this is the last chapter of the movie-musical series, Sofia has mixed emotions. She opened up about how tough it was to say goodbye to her blue-haired character Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen.

Sofia Carson on the Descendants 2 red carpet Photo: Getty Images

“Saying goodbye was definitely the hardest part,” she said, quickly getting optimistic, “but it kind of made every day a little more special knowing it was the last ones we would live.” The soon-to-be Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star went as far as to say: “D3 and the whole franchise is so close to our hearts, and Evie is me, it’s who I am, a part of who I am.”

In other news, Sofia released her Rumors music video with R3hab on Thursday, August 30. “#RUMORS THE MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW. Link in bio,” she wrote on Instagram next to a fun clip. In the video, Sofia and the Dutch DJ play a couple on the run. The pair cozy up close as they dance around a city while Sofia sings the mid-tempo song in various settings.