Vanessa Marquez, the actress most known for her work on the 90s television series ER has died at the age of 49. Vanessa was reportedly shot and killed by police when they responded to a call in South Pasadena, California. According to the Los Angeles police department, they were called before 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, to do a welfare check. When the police arrived, Vanessa was having seizures and suffering from a mental illness.

Police say that after about an hour and a half of trying to administer medical assistance, Vanessa armed herself with what appeared to be a weapon, and police opened fire. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 2:36pm. Police later confirmed that the weapon was a BB gun. The California native got her big break in 1988, when she was cast in the film Stand and Deliver. Soon after she appeared in Blood in, Blood Out, and Twenty Bucks. Vanessa made her small screen debut as nurse Wendy Goldman on ER from 1994 to 1997. Her acting credits also included roles in Melrose Place, Malcolm & Eddie and Seinfeld.