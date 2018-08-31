It was a sober day in Washington, D.C. as the family and friends of the late Senator John McCain said their goodbyes on Friday, August 31 at the U.S. Capital, where he laid in state. In one of the day’s most touching moments, the late senator’s mother Roberta McCain paid some of her final respects to her son. The 106-year-old grieving mother was visibly upset as she was wheeled up to her son’s casket and made the sign of the cross with her hands.

106-year-old Roberta McCain paid respect to her son John McCain Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of paying her respects, Roberta sat in the front row next to her granddaughter Meghan McCain. While Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks, Roberta was seen consoling John’s daughter – putting her hand on her hand as she wiped away tears. The mother-of-three was married to military service man John S. McCain Jr. until he passed away in the year 1981.

Before his death, John McCain opened up about is mother, who suffered a stroke, he noted that his mother’s “vivaciousness is a force of nature.” Adding: “She still has a spark in her, a brightness in her eyes that would light up the world if she could resume her peripatetic life.”

Roberta sat in the front row with John's wife and daughter during his public viewing in the U.S. Capital Photo: Getty Images

Senator John McCain passed away on August 25, after a battle with brain cancer. The senator has been honored at is home state of Arizona, where is laid in state. John’s final private funeral service will be held on September 1, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and will be laid to rest on Sunday, September 2, at the Naval Academy Cemetery.