Halle Berry loves the men in her life. The veteran actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 30, to share a sweet picture of her son and dog sharing a snuggle. “Man’s best friend. #LoveMyPack #LivingLikeJackson,” In the picture, Halle’s four-year-old son Maceo, wearing his adorable pajamas, catches some rest with the family dog Jackson. The 52-year-old, who has steered clear of showcasing her family on the Internet in the past, has been showing the loves of her life off on social media.

Halle shared a picture of her son and dog Jackson Photo: Instagram/@halleberry

Halle is also mother to ten-year-old Nahla, and puppy mother to the family’s newest addition Roman. The Kingsman actress celebrated her goldendoodle puppies with a sweet post on National Dog Day. “In honor of #NationalDogDay, here’s some footage of Jackson falling head over paws for baby Roman…You’re welcome. #PuppyLove #DogDayAfternoon #Doodles.”

The mother-of-two had her two-legged babies with her when she traveled to Bora Bora for a family vacation. “Magical first day of summer,” she captioned the photo, posted on her Instagram of her cuddled up with her children while overlooking the water.

The actress is mother to daughter Nahla and son Maceo Photo: Instagram/@halleberry

In July, Halle opened up about why she’s so selective about showing her children on social media. “That was a struggle,” she told Extra about the picture of Maceo’s face from the vacation. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much, but I do realize my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them...it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘half the face is good.’”