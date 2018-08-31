Halle Berry

Halle Berry shows off the men in her life – see the adorable picture

Halle Berry loves the men in her life. The veteran actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 30, to share a sweet picture of her son and dog sharing a snuggle. “Man’s best friend. #LoveMyPack #LivingLikeJackson,” In the picture, Halle’s four-year-old son Maceo, wearing his adorable pajamas, catches some rest with the family dog Jackson. The 52-year-old, who has steered clear of showcasing her family on the Internet in the past, has been showing the loves of her life off on social media.

maceo-jackson-snuggles Halle shared a picture of her son and dog Jackson Photo: Instagram/@halleberry

Halle is also mother to ten-year-old Nahla, and puppy mother to the family’s newest addition Roman. The Kingsman actress celebrated her goldendoodle puppies with a sweet post on National Dog Day. “In honor of #NationalDogDay, here’s some footage of Jackson falling head over paws for baby Roman…You’re welcome. #PuppyLove #DogDayAfternoon #Doodles.”

The mother-of-two had her two-legged babies with her when she traveled to Bora Bora for a family vacation. “Magical first day of summer,” she captioned the photo, posted on her Instagram of her cuddled up with her children while overlooking the water.

halle-berry-children The actress is mother to daughter Nahla and son Maceo Photo: Instagram/@halleberry

In July, Halle opened up about why she’s so selective about showing her children on social media. “That was a struggle,” she told Extra about the picture of Maceo’s face from the vacation. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much, but I do realize my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them...it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘half the face is good.’”

