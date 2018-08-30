Sofia Carson and R3hab make the sweetest pair in their new video. The 25-year-old released the visuals for Rumors with REHAB on Thursday, August 30. “#RUMORS THE MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW. Link in bio,” she wrote on Instagram next to a clip. In the video, Sofia and the Dutch DJ play a couple on the run. The pair cozy up close as they dance around a city while Sofia sings the mid-tempo song in various settings. The Descendants star teased the video’s release with fans. On Wednesday, Sofia shared the song’s latest milestone.

Sofia Carson and R3hab released the music video for their single Rumors

“rumors has already been streamed over 2 million times in four days because of you,” she tweeted. “hey @r3hab should we drop the music video on thursday? hmu.” The track, which was released on August 23, holds a special place in Sofia’s heart as well as an empowering message.

“At the VMAs I was asked what Rumors was about & I said that it flips the old fashioned ‘fairytale’ on its head,” she wrote. With the intention to empower women, she continued: “cause (guess what) girls can play the game just the same as guys, and we can win.”

Rumors has been streamed over 2 million times since it's release Photo: Getty Images

The message is evident in the song that has the lyrics “I know that your intentions are as bad as mine,” the song succeeds in giving females the reigns when it comes to navigating the game of attraction. Since it’s release, Rumors has received a warm reception worldwide. On August 24, just w a week after the single’s release, the song was the number two most added song in the world via streaming sites.

