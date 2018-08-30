There's a star on the starboard! Lady Gaga certainly knows how to make a grand entrance and her arrival at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival is already being dubbed one of the most iconic in her repertoire. While the superstar is an inimitable talent in her own right, she admittedly has a penchant for finding inspiration in other artists. And, although it could be a complete coincidence, her epic boat ride on Wednesday, August 30 may have been sparked from seeing photos of Brazilian model Izabel Goulart doing the same just a day prior.

Boatin' this way! Lady Gaga had a spectacular water arrival at VIFF Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Both celebrities made an effortlessly stunning splash while perched atop water taxis in old Hollywood-inspired glamour. Lady Gaga seemed to channel Marilyn Monroe, one of her fashion muses, for the picturesque boat ride. On the way to promote her upcoming film A Star is Born, the 32-year-old entertainer proved she is every bit the star as she climbed over the edge of the moving vessel and blew kisses to the camera in a short yet chic sleeveless-black dress and matching heels. Her platinum locks were tightly spun into a luscious curled coif, contributing to the Queen of Pop’s modern take on 1950s charm.

Izabel Goulart also went vogue on a water taxi Photo: Andreas Rentz/GC Images

Merely two days before, Izabel had exhausted comparable boat poses on a water taxi. The 33-year-old beauty donned a contemporary take on an older styled red carpet gown. Her show-stopping sheer dress boasted polka dots, an ornate lace collar and black velvet belt. Like Gaga, Izabel's hair was up, but in a much more casual ponytail. Plus, she also had a floral adornment. The Victoria’s Secret stunner opted for gorgeous gold sandals which featured a high heel, thick strapping and material that reflected like the shimmering water below her.

In truth, the pair both generated buzz with their fabulous photos. Furthermore, Lady Gaga has been trending for her highly-anticipated performance in the upcoming A Star is Born remake. Playing opposite Bradley Cooper, Gaga steps into the shoes of Barbra Streisand for the story about a young singer and actress’ rise to fame. The film hits theatres on October 5, 2018.