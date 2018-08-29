Are they or aren’t they? The engagement speculation which swirled around Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s relationship earlier this summer has heated up once again. As the 24-year-old model stepped out in two sizzling dresses on the first day of the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, one of her recognizable accessories immediately defrosted the familiar rumor. Georgina flaunted the same dazzling diamond ring – yes, on that specific finger – which has caused questioning since 2017. Although her 33-year-old love wasn’t by her side for the star-studded festival’s Wednesday, August 29 opening, she certainly turned heads all on her own.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Georgina Rodríguez dazzled on the VIFF red carpet and so did her very suspect accessory Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Spanish beauty brought her sexy style to the Sala Grande in Venice, strutting down the red carpet in a black lacey number. Simultaneously sophisticated and sultry, Georgina’s couture dress featured a delicate corset which was met at the waist by a flowing translucent bottom. Her toned legs peeked out of a slit in the embroidered sheer fabric which trailed on the carpet. She helped kick-off the festival with a sultry bang as she posed for photos ahead of the opening ceremony and the First Man film screening.

GALLERY: THE MOST GLAMOROUS CELEBRITY MOMENTS FROM THE 2018 FESTIVAL

VIEW GALLERY Georgina sizzled in a lacey black number Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gorgeously trickling down into effortless charcoal curls, Georgina’s locks almost poured into her strapless ensemble. The Argentinian accessorized with stunning sparkling earrings, silver spaghetti strap heels and, of course, the ring in question. As with her first Venice appearance, she kept her makeup fairly understated.

VIEW GALLERY Legs for days! The model stepped out in an equally sultry look ahead of walking the carpet Photo: GC Images

Earlier in the day, the fitness fiend made a splash when she turned the arrival dock into her own personal runway. She greeted crowds of fans and photographers in a simmering asymmetrical deep blue dress by Twinset Milano, which also had a high slit to display her legs for days. Georgina paired it with what seemed to be the same silver pair of pumps. Unlike her carpet hairstyle, however, her hair was pulled into a tight side part. This appearance was when the ring was first noticed by onlookers.

RELATED: Georgina Rodriguez calls Cristiano Ronaldo's son 'my child', sparks engagement rumors at World Cup

If you scroll through Georgina’s Instagram, you will see the striking ring sitting on her finger in post after post. While she and her athletic man have not confirmed the news, either way the band is clearly important to her. The pair first went public with their relationship in November 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. They share a one-year-old daughter named Alana Martina, although Georgina openly loves all of Cristiano's kids.